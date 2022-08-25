F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Buys $1,184,251.26 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 540,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,495,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,604,801.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.
NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in F45 Training by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F45 Training by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F45 Training by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F45 Training by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 148,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F45 Training by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 361,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
