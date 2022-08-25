F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Buys $1,184,251.26 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 540,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,495,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,604,801.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

F45 Training Stock Performance

NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

A number of brokerages have commented on FXLV. Robert W. Baird cut F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in F45 Training by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F45 Training by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F45 Training by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F45 Training by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 148,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F45 Training by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 361,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.