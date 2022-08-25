F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,400.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.34 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FXLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

