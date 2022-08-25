Faceter Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $358,657.82 and $11,662.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,614.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077296 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.