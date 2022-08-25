Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 3.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 3,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

