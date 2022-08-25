Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 3.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.70. 10,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,810. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.