Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

DPZ traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.60. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,955. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

