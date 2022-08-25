Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

