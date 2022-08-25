Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 96,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,946. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.21.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.19.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

