FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Hits $209,204.63

FansTime (FTI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $209,204.63 and approximately $1.63 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.99 or 0.99986896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077360 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

