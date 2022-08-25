Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FPI opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $785.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

