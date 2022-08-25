FastSwap (FAST) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. FastSwap has a total market capitalization of $166.19 and $65,699.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768851 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About FastSwap
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.
Buying and Selling FastSwap
