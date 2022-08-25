FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

FDRVF stock opened at 25.40 on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of 17.98 and a 1-year high of 34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.71.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.