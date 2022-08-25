Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 1.5%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.13. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

