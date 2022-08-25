Financial Survey: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) & Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) and Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProPhase Labs and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 1 0 1 0 2.00 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Revelation Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,700.47%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

9.8% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs 20.23% 37.77% 25.37% Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -16.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Revelation Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $79.04 million 2.43 $6.27 million $1.50 7.99 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.13 million N/A N/A

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Revelation Biosciences.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Revelation Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation polymerase chain reaction tests through saliva and nasal swab methods; and other respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. It serves national chain drug, internet-based, and various regional retailers. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy. It is also involved in developing REVTx-300, a non-clinical stage product that is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

