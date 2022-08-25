Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 678.4% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fiore Cannabis Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS FIORF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.02. 29,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.03. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.08.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

