Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 678.4% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fiore Cannabis Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS FIORF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.02. 29,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.03. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.08.
About Fiore Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiore Cannabis (FIORF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.