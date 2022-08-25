Firo (FIRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.27 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Firo has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00010925 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and $5.27 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.77 or 0.07862889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00170818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00261178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00705975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00605265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,388 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

