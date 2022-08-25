First American Financial Co. (FAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 15th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

FAF opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First American Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,553 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First American Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

