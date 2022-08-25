First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 17,833.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.