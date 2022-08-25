First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.41. Approximately 40,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 246,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,877,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,808,000 after acquiring an additional 241,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $11,567,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $7,226,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 453.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,502 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $4,180,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

