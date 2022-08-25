First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 14,775.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

FTAG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.