First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.56. 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 37.04% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

