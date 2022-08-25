First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 582.1% in August

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 2,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,883. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $600,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period.

