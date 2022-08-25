First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 125,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,084 shares during the last quarter.

