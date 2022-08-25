First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
