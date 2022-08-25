First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAD. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FAD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.59.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.