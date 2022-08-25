Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,546,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV opened at $106.18 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

