FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.09 and last traded at $42.02. Approximately 93,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 183,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYGV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.