Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $36.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $9,761,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.