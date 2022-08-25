Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 2031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Forge Global Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.