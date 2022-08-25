Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.
Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:FTV opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
