Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

