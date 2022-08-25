Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,448. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.