Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,448. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.