Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Trading Down 3.7%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.49. 15,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,388,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 52,430 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,710,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

