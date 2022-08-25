Fundamenta Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $32,722.15 and $6.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767269 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016367 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,274,312 coins and its circulating supply is 2,004,196 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.