FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Decreased by DA Davidson

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Nordson Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

