Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Genetron Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 416,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,982. Genetron has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 101.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetron

Genetron Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genetron by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

