Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Genetron Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 416,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,982. Genetron has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 101.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetron
Genetron Company Profile
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genetron (GTH)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.