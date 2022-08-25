Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

GTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

