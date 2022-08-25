Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

