Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 595 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 18,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,839. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

