Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 481,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSCT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,314. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

