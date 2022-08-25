Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $200,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.50. 58,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

