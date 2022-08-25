Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 54,375 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,013. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

