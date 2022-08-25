Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IJAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $27.59.
