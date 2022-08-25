Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.70

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.70 and traded as low as C$18.17. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.89%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.