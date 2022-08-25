Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,803,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,051,000 after acquiring an additional 591,449 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 590,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 459,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

