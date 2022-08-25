GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.41. 39,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

