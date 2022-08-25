Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.
Globant Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE GLOB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.40. 250,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Globant by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Globant by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globant by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.