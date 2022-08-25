Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

Globant Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.40. 250,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Globant by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Globant by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globant by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

