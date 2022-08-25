Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

GMED stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. 338,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,287. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

