Golff (GOF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $821,099.00

Golff (GOF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Golff has a total market cap of $647,259.17 and approximately $821,099.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golff has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Golff Coin Profile

GOF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance.

Buying and Selling Golff

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

