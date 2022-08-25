Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $918.95

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 918.95 ($11.10) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($8.70). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 729.50 ($8.81), with a volume of 643,392 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Grafton Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 786.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 917.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 820.81.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

Grafton Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 9.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

