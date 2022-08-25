Graviocoin (GIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $571.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $571.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00261280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000963 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.