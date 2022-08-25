Graviton Price Hits $1.91 (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00766942 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016061 BTC.
About Graviton
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Graviton Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.